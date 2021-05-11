Kenya: Toyota Kenya Pumps Sh30 Million to WRC Safari Rally

World Rally Championships (WRC) Safari Rally kitty Monday continued to swell as Toyota Kenya came on board with Sh30 million sponsorship.

Toyota Kenya managing director Arvinder Reel handed over the sponsorship cheque to Cabinet Secretary for Sports Amina Mohammed at a colourful ceremony at their showroom, along Uhuru Highway, Nairobi.

The sponsorship package includes a Toyota Hilux double zero car from Toyota Kenya that will be used as route-opener vehicle at a cost of Sh2 million during the rally due June 24 to 27 this year.

Amina, who was accompanied by Sports Principal Secretary Joe Okudo and WRC Safari Rally chief executive officer (CEO) Phineas Kimathi, also got to view the winning 2019 Yaris WRC replica by the Toyota Gazoo Racing team.

"Rallying is a sport that is deep at the heart of Kenya's national heritage. The return of Safari Rally to WRC fold couldn't be more welcomed," said Reel, adding that it's the perfect example of an inspiration that Kenya needs to excel even in the toughest of circumstances.

Reel thanked the government and all the people who worked tirelessly to ensure that Safari Rally returns to the WRC calendar for the first time in 19 years.

Reel noted that Toyota has a rich history at Safari Rally with the car having recorded eight wins, the first win coming in 1984 in a Toyota Celica.

"I believe that it is befitting that the last Toyota win at the WRC Safari Rally before quitting WRC in 1999 was by a Kenyan, Ian Duncan in 1994, driving a Toyota Celica Turbo 4WD," noted Reel.

Amina noted that Toyota gained its reputation as the "King of Africa" amassing an impressive eight Safari Rally victories.

"Today's event brings us closer to re-living this Toyota experience when the Safari Rally returns to our country and continent in 44 days," Amina said. "It will be exciting to see the Toyota Team back in action after the long break."

Amina explained that Toyota's partnership with WRC Safari Rally embodies the spirit of public-private partnerships in the area of sport with real human impact in enhanced road safety.

"Toyota is one of the most popular and respected motor brands in Kenya and Africa and its inclusion in the Safari Rally will encourage safer driving and inspire the next generation of safe motorists on the continent who identify with your unique global brand," said Amina.

Amina recalled how President Uhuru Kenyatta started the campaign to have Safari Rally back on the WRC calendar when he met International Automobile Federation (FIA) president Jean Todt twice in Nairobi and Jamaica.

"In 2019, to the jubilation of all motorsport lovers in the region, the Safari Rally returned to the prestigious World Rally Championship following months of enriching engagements with the Federation' Internationale Automobile (FIA) and the WRC Promoter," said Amina.