Kenya: KNF Sets Resumption Date for Netball League

Netball action is set to resume on May 28 when teams converge in Vihiga County for the late Rose Peggy Ajusa tournament cum National league first leg after close to two months of inactivity.

The break was as a result of the ban on sporting activities announced by President Uhuru Kenyatta on March 26.

In a letter to clubs and schools, Kenya Netball Federation (KNF) secretary general Millicent Busolo said the three-day event will start with league action on May 28 followed by the tournament on May 29 and 30 at Ivora Primary School, Chavakali in Vihiga County.

"This tournament was scheduled for April but had to be cancelled when the government suspended sports in March. We are therefore happy that the government has finally allowed sports to resume, and we have to start from where we were," Busolo said.

Busolo said team managers have to pay Sh20,000 league fee and Sh300 per player for registration of players.

Participation fee will be Sh3,000 for league teams and clubs while schools and self-help groups will pay Sh2,000.

Busolo has also reminded all national clubs to ensure they affiliate with their respective branches/counties saying that will ensure legibility.

According to Busolo, there are several international tournaments lined up before end of year therefore players should up their game to get selected to the national team.

"We have a lot of international netball tournaments lined up which we want to use to expose our netball players both at youth and the senior level. We therefore urge our players to step up training to give coaches an easy time of identifying the players who will do duty," she said.