Kenya: Floods Cause Untold Suffering in Nyanza

Several families in Nyanza region have been displaced from their homes by floods caused by the heavy rains being witnessed in the region.

In Homa Bay County, more than 170 families have fled their homes after floods wreaked havoc in the last three days.

County Commissioner Moses Lilan said homes in lower parts of the county have been flooded by water from rivers that have burst their banks.

Affected families are from Rachuonyo North Sub-county, lower parts of Kochia ward in Rangwe Sub-county, Lambwe in Mbita and Shauri Yako slum within Homa Bay Town.

"We have advised families in these areas to move to safer grounds to avoid being harmed. We will continue monitoring the situation and advise the families accordingly," he said.

Learning disrupted

Learning at Simbi primary school in Rachuonyo North Sub-County was disrupted and learners were left stranded as classrooms were flooded after River Awach Tende burst its banks.

The headteacher, Mr Washington Akuno said the learners could not report to school on Monday because they could not wade through the water.

"We were expecting to receive 356 learners. But only 108 pupils had reported to school by 11am. The learners were unable to access their classrooms, which were swamped by water," said Mr Akuno.

Simbi Primary School has in the past been used as a rescue centre for families affected by floods when their homes are submerged in water.

"We are in a dilemma because we have also become victims of floods. In the past when schools were closed, families would seek refuge here because of the floods," said Mr Akuno.

Toilets in the school have collapsed after being swamped by floodwaters.

"We are in a crisis as learners cannot relieve themselves. We are in urgent need of new toilets or risk disease infections. We call on well-wishers and the government to come to our aid," he said.

In Kogembo sub-location, floods also occurred after River Awach burst its banks.

Some families in the area left their homes to seek shelter at various rescue centres.

Kogembo assistant chief Hezekiah Owino said some of the affected houses have become inhabitable.

Children and expectant women are some of the most affected people.

Mr Owino said that affected families were to be moved to Simbi SDA Church.

At Nyapuodi village in Kanam A location, several homes and roads were flooded.

Floods also affected families in Ndhiwa after River Kuja burst its banks.

Displaced families appealed to the government for humanitarian assistance.

Livestock swept away

In Kisumu County, families in Kakola-Ombaka spent the night in the cold after their homes were flooded with the waters of River Nyando.

The most affected areas include Kasiwidhi South, Kaloo South and Kanyipola South as well as Kasambula Kosawa.

Leonard Ogola, a resident of Kasiwidhi, is counting losses after losing his livestock, which were swept away by the floods.

"I have lost my chicken and goats in the floods. We have been forced to move to higher ground for safety," said Mr Ogola.

Kakola-Ombaka assistant chief Jacob Ong'udi said close to 380 families have been forced to integrate with relatives in higher grounds.

"The floods started on Sunday in the evening and as the rains keep pouring more people will be affected," he said.