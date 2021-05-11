Malawi: Appointment of the Bishop of Dedza, Mgr. Peter Chifukwa

Vatican City — On May 8, the Holy Father appointed Rev. Peter Chifukwa, of the clergy of Dedza, currently Judicial Vicar and Rector of the St. Kizito minor Seminary as Bishop of the Diocese of Dedza (Malawi),

His Exc. Mgr. Peter Chifukwa was born on August 27, 1974 in Salima, in the Metropolitan Archdiocese of Lilongwe. After attending the Minor Seminary, he completed his Philosophy studies at St. Anthony's Major Seminary in Kachebere and his Theology studies at St. Peter's Major Seminary in Zomba. From 2007 to 2010 he obtained a master's degree in Canon Law at the Catholic University of Eastern Africa (Kenya). He was ordained a priest on June 12, 2004 for the Diocese of Dedza.

He subsequently held the following positions: Administrator of the Kanyama Health Unit (2004-2005); Parish priest in Ganya and vocational promoter (2004-2007); Secretary of the Bishop (2010-2011).

Since 2010 he has been Judicial Vicar and since 2011 Rector of the St. Kizito Minor Seminary, in Dedza.