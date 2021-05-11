Ethiopia: The Sisters of Shire Call for Attention to Be Kept High On the Serious Humanitarian Situation

Shire — Thousands of refugees from neighboring areas have fled the fury of the fighting in recent months. They gather in the city's state schools, where they are monitored and assisted by some international organizations, but are deprived of all basic necessities. "There is a lack of food, water, sanitation and blankets due to the cold rainy season that is now imminent", the Sisters of Charity of Saint Johanna Antida present in Shire told Fides.

"There are fears of the spread of epidemics, in addition to Covid, whose contagion is increasing in Ethiopia, and of other diseases linked to these serious shortages". They express their concern about the difficult situation that the people of Tigray and, in particular, of Shire continue to experience. "It is important - the sisters tell us - to keep our attention on the humanitarian situation in the region and to continue to pray for this troubled land". Tens of thousands of dead, almost two million displaced people, 4.5 million people in need of humanitarian aid, 5 thousand minors separated from their parents, forced to live in crowded together with unknown adults, without protection, exposed to violence of all kinds. This is the scenario 6 months after the beginning of the armed conflict in Tigray (see Agenzia Fides, 14/12/2020).