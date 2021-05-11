Nigeria: President Buhari Sends Delegation to Ghana Over Traders' Plight

11 May 2021
Leadership (Abuja)

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed that a ministerial delegation be sent to Ghana to resolve the lingering conflict between Nigerian traders and Ghanaian authorities.

The delegation will be led by Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo, Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, according to a statement issued on Monday by the Special Assistant to the Minister on Media, Mr Ifedayo Sayo.

Sayo noted that the delegation, which would be made up of relevant stakeholders, would also engage in further dialogue with Ghanaian authorities with a view to finding a lasting solution to the problem.

He stated that the delegation would undertake the visit between May 31 and June 1, 2021.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the Nigerian Traders in Ghana had been having issues with Ghanaian Authorities for several years with records of maltreatment, molestation and forceful closure of shops.

The Ghanaian authorities had imposed regulations and traders were required to pay one million dollars business registration fee and taxes under the regulations.

The trade issues intensified when shops belonging to Nigerians in Accra were being locked up by Ghanaian authorities who demanded evidence of the Ghana Investment Promotion Council's (GIPC) registration.

Meanwhile, Nigerian traders had in 2020 expressed displeasure and insecurity of their wares and livelihoods in Ghana due to the challenges and appealed to Federal Government to evacuate them back to Nigeria.

Read the original article on Leadership.

