South Africa: Say Sorry, Ace - Magashule Must Apologise for His Late Night Shenanigans or Face Disciplinary Action

analysis

It's heads you lose, tails you lose for the ANC's suspended secretary-general as President Cyril Ramaphosa finally gets tough.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has read the party's suspended secretary-general Ace Magashule the riot act for sowing chaos when he leaked a letter claiming he was suspending the party president.

Magashule wrote the letter purporting to suspend Ramaphosa on Wednesday 5 May and caused a day of chaos which was quickly nipped in the bud, as he did not have the authority to do so. His action caused even his supporters in the party's NEC to say he had gone a step too far.

Magashule found himself isolated at the weekend NEC meeting with a substantial majority of the 86-member body lined up against him. He was also prevented from joining the meeting, in line with the conditions of his suspension.

In addition to being suspended for failing to adhere to the step-aside rule, Magashule faces additional disciplinary charges if he does not publicly apologise to Ramaphosa and to the general body of 1.4 million ANC members. The two together create grounds for expulsion as they bring the ANC into disrepute, the same charges used to expel...