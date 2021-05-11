South Africa: Say Sorry, Ace - Magashule Must Apologise for His Late Night Shenanigans or Face Disciplinary Action

GCIS/Flickr
Ace Magashule (file photo).
10 May 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ferial Haffajee

It's heads you lose, tails you lose for the ANC's suspended secretary-general as President Cyril Ramaphosa finally gets tough.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has read the party's suspended secretary-general Ace Magashule the riot act for sowing chaos when he leaked a letter claiming he was suspending the party president.

Magashule wrote the letter purporting to suspend Ramaphosa on Wednesday 5 May and caused a day of chaos which was quickly nipped in the bud, as he did not have the authority to do so. His action caused even his supporters in the party's NEC to say he had gone a step too far.

Magashule found himself isolated at the weekend NEC meeting with a substantial majority of the 86-member body lined up against him. He was also prevented from joining the meeting, in line with the conditions of his suspension.

In addition to being suspended for failing to adhere to the step-aside rule, Magashule faces additional disciplinary charges if he does not publicly apologise to Ramaphosa and to the general body of 1.4 million ANC members. The two together create grounds for expulsion as they bring the ANC into disrepute, the same charges used to expel...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

More on This
South African Ruling Party Suspends Secretary-General Magashule
'Chaos' at Party Meeting as Factions Divide South Africa's ANC
Arrest Warrant for South Africa's Magashule a 'Game Changer'?
Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet the (Contested) New King of the Zulus
Southern Africa to See Shorter Queues as Kazungula Bridge Opens
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Gold Theft in Zimbabwe - a Huge Problem But Is It Getting Worse?
Cameroonian Women Go Back to Their Roots With Natural Afro Styles
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.