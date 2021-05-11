Tanzania: NMB Bank Donates 250 Desks to Schools in Tanga

NMB bank has donated 250 desks and 170 galvanised sheets all worth 30m/- to address a situation of students sitting down in classes in six primary schools in Tanga Region.

The schools listed as Msambiazi (the only institution that also got iron sheets), Kwakombo all in Korogwe Town Council also included Mwisho wa Shamba, Mkata, Manga and Zavuza in Handeni District Council.

Speaking at two separate handover ceremonies held at Kwakombo Primary School in Korogwe District and Mkata Primary School, Handeni District, NMB Northern Region Manager Aikansia Muro, said the donations they make to the community, are part of the one per cent annual benefit they also accrue from to the same community.

"As government, we are aware that the efforts you are making are huge in improving the education sector. But the sector has many challenges. And education is the foundation of life. NMB as a stakeholder recognizes the government's efforts, and we have seen fit to join the government in making our contribution and every year NMB allocates one percent of its profits, and this is the eighth in a row."

On his part, Kwamsisi County Councilor in Korogwe Town Council Mohamed Hassan thanked NMB Bank for the support of Kwakombo Primary School saying before that its more than 250 students used to be sitting on the ground.

Commenting, Korogwe District Commissioner Kissa Kasongwa said: "And if the Government gets stakeholders like NMB supports, several challenges in the education sector will end."

In response, Acting Executive Director of Handeni District Council Edna Katalaiya said they are grateful to the bank for providing desks that was not forthcoming, because of the parents' poor contributions towards their purchase.

Handeni District Commissioner Toba Nguvila said NMB has been doing a good job in many areas, noting: "What you are doing to contribute to the development of the people, you have realized the importance of your customers."

NMB has been lending to traders and farmers including tractors that will help increase the economy of the individual, thus boosting individual income, and increasing NMB customers."