Tanzania: Expert Swimmers Push Lifesaving to Next Level

IT pays to be a swimmer and as well, it saves lives. One of the country's best swimmers, Moses Ntilema claims that he feels better when he uses his profession in rescuing people and saving lives.

He says Tanzania Fire and Rescue Force has made a massive reform in shaping its rescue team which dwells from bodies rescuing to lifesaving. The rescue force has set up plan to invest in the team and ensure it meets international standard by working close with the local and South African experts.

Speaking on behalf of the Commissioner General of Fire and Rescue Force (Rescue), John Masunga, the rescue force's Deputy Commissioner Bashiri Madhehebi said during the closing ceremony of the water rescue training conducted by International Life Saving trainer Moses Ntilema and South African expert Grant Breetzke, that training has completely shaped the force to the next level.

Madhehebi pointed out that the force now adheres to professionalism as rescuing people or lifesaving is a crucial aspect to the mankind. In order to curb the shortage of water rescue forces, he said they are planning to recruit and strengthen the team in near future.

"We extend our gratitude to the government for allowing us to recruit more experts who will strengthen a water rescue team," he said. Moreover he directed the 14 trainees who attended the 15-day training at the Southern Beach Hotel Resort, Kigamboni, to impart the skills to others at their workplaces.

"This training shall be the catalyst for change in your daily routine, you all shall be good ambassadors for change," he stressed. Kennedy Komba a Principal from Fire and Rescue Training Collage Tanzania said that the purpose of the training was to build the capacity of trainees to carry on their duties of rescue operations in water accidents and other disasters.

Komba explained: "These graduates have learned a variety of subjects, all of which are aimed at rescuing people in the water and providing them with life-saving first aid." Training instructor was Moses Ntilema who works with South African Life Serving in collaboration with Fire and Rescue Service College trainers.

"A total of 14 trainee soldiers from various fire brigades attended the training which included theoretical and practical training on the beaches of the Indian Ocean," he added. "I would like to congratulate trainers from both inside and outside the Army for managing and running this training with great efficiency," attributed Komba.

Komba recommend that the training be continuous for officers and soldiers in order to bring efficiency in carrying out the responsibilities and delivery effective first aid to the people during water disasters. Ntilema is qualified beach Life guard and Lifeguard instructor by National Royal Lifeboat Institute of United Kingdom (UK) since 2013.

Apart from Lifesaving, Ntilema is qualified as Level one American Swimming coach clinic, FINA Level III swimming coaches. Ntilema complemented Fire for giving him opportunity to manage his first trial of training the Tanzania Fire and Rescue Force. He stressed that his training based on teaching them new rescue methods based on lifesaving skills.

"I want to prove that we can make changes in Tanzania, Iam looking to help move from rescue dead bodies to saving lives," he expressed. Ntilema wrote theory exams while practical exams were assessed by examiner from South Africa Breetzke. Ntilema in July 2018 became first introduce the Torpedo buoy at the beach in Dar es Salaam and became the first torpedo buoy to be displayed at the public beach.

"The training was based on the real concept of rescue aimed at preparing the graduates to have the full qualities of a rescuer whether it is to reach someone, rescue him alive or safe, bring him back to life as well as provide him with first aid. "I believe that this training will bring about significant changes in the country in response to various maritime disasters and in particular the ability to reach citizens quickly in emergencies," noted Ntilema.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He also expresses his sincere gratitude to Lifesaving South Africa for the great support they have given and for the great cooperation they have given in making this training a success. Ntilema said training curriculum is international whereby English is a language used in the training.

"I managed to find ten participants who completed the 300-meter swimming test within six minutes, although the graduates were required to be able to swim 400 meters within eight minutes."

"We have successfully acquired the capable rescue squad within the country's Fire and Rescue Service which will use the latest curriculum, techniques and rescue equipment in all areas of water compared to previous years," said Ntilema. He suggested to have a ten-day training for the same participants so as to make the training more practical.