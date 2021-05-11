South Africa: SA Football Association 'Supports the Safe Return' of Fans

10 May 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Yanga Sibembe

South African football fans could be granted the opportunity to once again watch live action, with talks being held to forge a way forward.

Discussions on having supporters back in South Africa's football stadiums are ongoing, the sport's mother body, the South African Football Association (Safa), has said.

Speaking during a presentation to the Department of Sport's parliamentary oversight committee, Safa CEO Tebogo Motlanthe said talks about the matter, involving all federations, were ongoing with SA's sport umbrella body, the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc).

"We have our doctor who is sitting with Sascoc because the approach which has been taken is to have all federations speaking. So, our doctor is representing us to convey the message that we support the safe return of supporters," said Motlanthe.

Football fans have not been allowed into stadiums since President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a National State of Disaster brought on by Covid-19 more than a year ago.

Even when games were initially suspended, the PSL, alongside Safa, had to devise a plan to persuade the government that they should be allowed to return to the pitch without any spectators.

They came up with a bio-secure environment that was vetted by...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet the (Contested) New King of the Zulus
Southern Africa to See Shorter Queues as Kazungula Bridge Opens
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Gold Theft in Zimbabwe - a Huge Problem But Is It Getting Worse?
Cameroonian Women Go Back to Their Roots With Natural Afro Styles
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.