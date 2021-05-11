Rwanda Mountain Gorilla Rally Among the Best in Africa

11 May 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Eddie Nsabimana

The Rwanda Mountain Gorilla Rally has been ranked among the most prestigious events in the continental series despite the competition having been postponed last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The motorsport race comes in the same rank alongside top African Rally Championships races like Rally South Africa, Pearl of Africa Uganda Rally, Mountain Gorilla Rally of Rwanda, and Rallye Bandama of Ivory Coast and Equator Rally.

The latter's edition of this year has, according to reports in Kenya, been rated the best ever organised FIA African Rally Championship (ARC) since the inception of the series in 1981 after FIA vice president Surinder Thatthi rated the quality of organization of the race was out of this world and a clear indication that the much-anticipated WRC Safari will be a great event.

The WRC Safari Rally takes returns to the global arena after a 19-year hiatus from June 24-27 and Rwandan drivers continue to show interest to take part in it.

While it took place a month before the WRC Safari takes place, Surinder said, "The whole idea of running Equator Rally was to execute a worthy shakedown for the WRC," he said

"The standards we witnessed in Kenya over the past two years have been exceptional. Nothing like this seen before in the whole history of ARC," he added.

Safari Rally Kenya CEO Phineas Kimathi, on his part, noted that the real countdown is now underway.

"We promise to deliver a WRC like no other. We got WRC status back because as a federation, for the last five years, we have done the best NRC in Africa and had savoured 100 per cent backing from the Government," Kimatti said.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet the (Contested) New King of the Zulus
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Southern Africa to See Shorter Queues as Kazungula Bridge Opens
Gold Theft in Zimbabwe - a Huge Problem But Is It Getting Worse?
Cameroonian Women Go Back to Their Roots With Natural Afro Styles
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.