South Africa: The ANC's 'Family Feud' Will Have a Lasting Impact On SA's Political Landscape - Here's What Could Happen Next

10 May 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Ismail Lagardien

The ANC effectively saturated South Africa and everything it stood for with its members and/or loyalists. Then the unthinkable happened -- a family feud that is threatening to bring the ANC down.

One of the most overused idioms in political writing is about how long a week is in politics. I spent much of Monday morning trying to catch my breath. There may be more treacherous times; this one is ours... The big question is when or where will it end. It's easier to say nobody knows, and we should just let things fall where they will. But we may speculate.

For almost three decades we journalists, academics and public intellectuals of the nattering class have spoken almost matter-of-factly, sometimes wishfully, about the ANC splitting from its alliance partners, Cosatu and the SACP. We came up with many ideas: the alliance was cumbersome; Cosatu was an albatross around the ANC's neck; the SACP had an insignificant membership and lack of appeal in a post-Soviet world, and would not dare go it alone, and anyway, the ANC would shed voters if it cut off its alliance partners. All of that and more were some of the ideas put forward by the...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

