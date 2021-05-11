Mauritius: Mauritians Called Upon to Abide to Sanitary Precautions to Break the Chain of Contamination

press release

The Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Kailesh Kumar Singh Jagutpal, made an appeal to all citizens to strictly abide to sanitary precautions and respect all health measures in place to break the chain of transmission of the COVID-19. Gatherings of more than 10 people are not legal and people should go out only when it is necessary, he said.

The Minister was speaking this afternoon, at a press briefing of the National Communication Committee on COVID-19, at the New Treasury Building in Port-Louis. The Regional Public Health Superintendent, Ministry of Health and Wellness, Dr Fazil Khodabocus, was present.

The Minister stated that the country has undergone a first reopening phase and if all people respect sanitary precautions the chain of contamination will cease. It is also necessary for citizens to act responsibly and all these precautions will aid in reducing the number of cases, he highlighted.

For the Minister, the increase in number of cases this past week is due to that fact that people have not adhered to sanitary precautions and social distancing, thus the need to be more responsible.

The Minister recalled that on 03 May 2021, the country registered three local cases in New Grove, and from there the contact tracing exercise started and people were put into quarantine. At the same time, despite the lack of information field intelligence work was carried out which led to detection of cases at the bakery located in Camp Diable and from there more cases were detected.

Five positive cases were detected on 05 May 2021 with three from that village and two from Bonne Terre out of which two people tested positive who were working in that bakery. The village was declared Red Zone on that same day and on 07 May 2021, 19 positive cases were detected out of which six were from Camp Diable and 12 from Bonne Terre. Thus, Bonne Terre was also decreed as Red Zone on that same day.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Mauritius Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

On 08 May 2021, seven positive cases were detected which are all connected to those cases detected in Camp Diable and Bonne Terre. Out of these seven four were detected in Camp Diable, one in Tyack, one in Bonne Terre, and one in Rose Belle.

On 09 May 2021, ten positive cases were detected, out of which eight are from Camp Diable and two from Bonne Terre.

Several tests have been carried out today at SICOM Tower and Newton Tower in Port-Louis, Municipality of Beau-Bassin/Rose-Hill, the Airport and especially villages in the vicinity of the Red Zones that is Batimarais, L'Escalier and Bénarès. These screenings, he said, have enabled authorities to put 311 people in quarantine.

The Minister also highlighted that a total of 554 PCR tests were effected today and all are negative. Since 05 March 2021, 624 positive cases were detected and 535 people have recovered There are 74 active cases in treatment centres.

As for Dr Fazil Khodabocus, he emphasised on the need to maintain all health precautions and for the population to be disciplined, vigilant and avoid complacency.