South Africa: Inside the NEC - How Ramaphosa Dealt Ace a Double Blow and Scored a Victory for ANC Reform

analysis

President Cyril Ramaphosa has agreed to a new land expropriation party committee in return for high-level party support for his tough stance on the step-aside rule.

Suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule became the party's Icarus who flew too close to the sun when he was hit by a double whammy from the reform wing at the party's national executive committee (NEC) weekend meeting.

His campaign to avoid stepping aside from his position not only failed, but he has also been instructed to publicly apologise to the ANC for his attempt to suspend President Cyril Ramaphosa on 4 May.

He is the first ANC top six leader to be told to publicly apologise or face a misconduct charge, which could result in expulsion for bringing the party into disrepute.

Magashule reached the apogee of his power when he was appointed party secretary-general in 2017, a top dog role he had coveted for years. But, like the Greek god Icarus, whose wings came apart when the wax keeping them together melted when he ignored advice to keep it humble and fly below the sun, Magashule has tumbled, too.

In return for the blow struck for reform, Ramaphosa...