Tanzania: Govt Directs NSSF to Extend Services to Informal Sector

THE Minister of State in Prime Minister's Office responsible for Policy, Parliament Affairs, Labour, Youth, Employment and Persons with Disability Jenista Mhagama has expressed a concern for the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) to extend its effort and coverage to reach people in the informal sector.

Opening the 47 Fund's newly elected Workers Council, in Morogoro over the weekend, Ms Mhagama pointed out that there is a job to be done by the Fund to register more members from the informal sector.

This comes after the Fund has set a goal to register and increase members to reach 1,200,016 for the financial year 2021/2022 compared to the last year's target to register 144,531 members.

"I know you have set a target for the coming New Year to register more members in the Fund, I want this new elected Worker's Council to focus on the informal sector," she said.

Mhagama made very clear that the Fund can attract large members turn out if informal sector is given special impetus because it constitutes a considerable number of the majority.

She went on calling the Fund's employees to double the effort, be innovative and maintain the high standards to ensure that Fund attain its intended core functions on registering members, collecting contribution, investing and payment of benefit to members.

Mhagama emphasised that, for the years now NSSF has been receiving good certificate from Auditor and Controller General (GAG) and it is the duty of the Fund to keep and maintain that reputation standard.

"There is an amazing job that has been done by the previous team and I want this new Workers Council to maintain that image and even going beyond that standard," She said.

She also went on stressing that NSSF Management under the current Director General Masha Mshomba to work hard to improve worker's welfare and other fringe benefits that will create unshakable morale and motivate the employees to undertake their duties accordingly and fulfill their responsibilities.