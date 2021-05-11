Tanzania Police School Marks Centenary in Style

THE Tanzania Police School (TPS) celebrated the institution's Centenary of its existence this year, in style after it produced an all university graduate Sergeant Officers during a colourful event held at the TPS grounds, recently.

During the occasion the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Simon Sirro urged members of the Police Force in the country to adhere to ethics, while fulfilling their responsibilities.

In a speech read on his behalf by the Commissioner of Operations and Training, Commissioner of Police (CP) Libaretus Sabas, IGP Sirro told the graduates that the good results of their training would be evaluated by the opinion of the people who they were going to serve.

"Your professionalism in the workplace will be valued by the people you serve... you must adhere to ethics, so as to protect the dignity of the police force that has lasted for many years," he said.

He added: "After this occasion, you will return to join your colleagues in serving the nation in the work you will be assigned, the biggest challenge here is not what you encountered during the training but how you will serve the people in accordance with their expectations and that of the nation as a whole."

Earlier, the Tanzania Police School (TPS) Commandant, Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police (SACP) Ramadhan Mungi, said a total of 1,703 students graduated from the course which was dubbed the Special Sergeants course.

"This course was given the special name of the Special Sergeant course due to the fact that all the officials who graduated today have a university degree. Twenty seven of them have a Master's Degree which they were conferred after completing their respective university courses," he said.

He continued to say that during their Sergeant training course, the officials were given various securities related educational training, which he said would enable them to deal with the challenges of global crimes.