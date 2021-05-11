Namibia: Namwater Dam Bulletin On Monday 10 May 2021

10 May 2021
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

Windhoek — A blank space or an (NR) indicates no readings received.

An ( e ) indicates that the water level has been estimated.

An ( w ) indicates that the conditions were very windy, resulting in an inaccurate reading.

Omatjenne Dam does not have abstraction facilities.

The dam contents are according to the latest dam basin surveys.

The inflow that is reflected in the bulletin does not take into account evaporation and abstraction of water.

An (N/A) indicates that there is no rain gauge at the dam.

*Omatako abstraction took place to online users.

**The Neckartal water level is for 29 March 2021.

