Nigeria: Youngsters Impress As Chioma Ajunwa Olympics Talent Hunt Begins

10 May 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Tunde Eludini

Six schools participated in the event taking place at the Yabatech Sports Complex.

The Chioma Ajunwa Foundation Olympic talent hunt program began on a promising note on Monday.

The enthusiastic young athletes on parade demonstrated that Nigeria is not in short supply of track and field talents capable of becoming world-beaters if properly nurtured and cultivated.

Six schools participated in the event taking place at the Sports Complex of the Yaba College of Technology, Lagos.

The young school girls showcased their skills in the 100m, 200m, 400m, long jump, and shot put.

A 16-year old-Alimat Alowonle emerged as the overall best athlete on Day 1; she won the 100m in 11.99s, 200m and Long jump, leaping distance of 5.25m.

Oluwafeyisola Mohammed, who turned 14 on Monday, won the 400m with 61.00sec. The event continues on Tuesday with football contests between the participating schools.

This ongoing programme is part of celebrations marking the 25th Anniversary of Chioma Ajunwa winning the 1996 Olympics women's long jump gold. It was the first of its kind in Africa and the 7.12m remains the African and Nigeria record.

During the April launch of this new initiative in Lagos, the Olympian said her greatest desire was to see young girls discover themselves and achieve greater heights.

After this pilot phase in Lagos, the programme will move to Abia, Edo, Anambra, Enugu, Ebonyi, Imo, and Abuja.

