Malawi: Police Hunt for Baby Stolen At Jenda Health Centre

Police at Jenda in Mzimba district have launched a hunt for a woman who is suspected to have stolen a month old baby boy on Saturday at Jenda Health Centre.

Mother to the baby, Alinafe Kamanga, told Nyasa Times that the suspect is roughly in her late twenties, light in complexion, short and of medium body weight.

Preliminary police investigations indicate that the the child's father was admitted at Jenda Health Centre and Kamanga befriended the suspect who lied to her that she was a patient in the labour ward.

During the material day, the suspect told Kamanga that she was menstruating and asked her to escort her to her house--not far away--so she could have a bath.

When Kamanga was going back to the Health Centre to check on her husband, the suspect asked Kamanga to leave the child with her outside the health facility.

Kamanga left the child with the suspect, and went inside to her husband but when she returned both the suspect and her baby were gone.

Meanwhile, Jenda Police is appealing to members of the general public to report information that may lead to the arrest of the suspect to any nearest police station.