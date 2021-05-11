Malawi: Police Hunt for Baby Stolen At Jenda Health Centre

11 May 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Tiwonge Kumwenda Mhango

Police at Jenda in Mzimba district have launched a hunt for a woman who is suspected to have stolen a month old baby boy on Saturday at Jenda Health Centre.

Mother to the baby, Alinafe Kamanga, told Nyasa Times that the suspect is roughly in her late twenties, light in complexion, short and of medium body weight.

Preliminary police investigations indicate that the the child's father was admitted at Jenda Health Centre and Kamanga befriended the suspect who lied to her that she was a patient in the labour ward.

During the material day, the suspect told Kamanga that she was menstruating and asked her to escort her to her house--not far away--so she could have a bath.

When Kamanga was going back to the Health Centre to check on her husband, the suspect asked Kamanga to leave the child with her outside the health facility.

Kamanga left the child with the suspect, and went inside to her husband but when she returned both the suspect and her baby were gone.

Meanwhile, Jenda Police is appealing to members of the general public to report information that may lead to the arrest of the suspect to any nearest police station.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet the (Contested) New King of the Zulus
Southern Africa to See Shorter Queues as Kazungula Bridge Opens
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Gold Theft in Zimbabwe - a Huge Problem But Is It Getting Worse?
Cameroonian Women Go Back to Their Roots With Natural Afro Styles
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.