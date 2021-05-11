Namibia: Baby Gladiators Get Automatic Berth in U17 World Cup Qualifiers

11 May 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)

The Baby Gladiators are among 19 sides that will join the Under-17 Fifa Women's World Cup qualifiers from the second round, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) said.

CAF will conduct the draw for the India 2022 qualifiers, Women's Africa Cup of Nations and 2022 FIFA U20 Women's World Cup at its headquarters in Cairo, Egypt, on Monday.

Twenty-nine countries will take part in the qualifiers, but only three will make the trip to India 2022 - a record number for this category.

Also exempted from the preliminary round are Botswana, Burundi, Cameroon, Djibouti, Egypt, Ethiopia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea Bissau, Liberia, Morocco, Nigeria, and Niger, São Tomé and Príncipe, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda and Zambia.

To establish the fixture of the African qualifiers, CAF referred to the last three editions (2020-2018-2016) and evaluated the participating teams by the rounds to which they were qualified to rank them by points.

The first round will include the 10 less ranked nations to qualify five to the second round, who will battle the exempted sides for 12 third-round places. The fourth round will include the six teams, and the winners will qualify for the World Cup.

The 10 teams that will play the first round are Benin, DR Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Kenya, Mauritania, Rwanda, Senegal, Sierra Leone and South Sudan.

The draw for the first round will be established by zone to ensure the geographical factor and some zones will be mixed.

