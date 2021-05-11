Nigeria: NABTEB Releases 2020 November/December Exams Results

11 May 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Usman A. Bello

The National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB) has released the 2020 November/December examination results. The Registrar of the board, Prof. Ifeoma Isiugo-Abanihe, disclosed this in Benin, Edo State capital, on Monday.

She said out of the 32,336 candidates that sat for the NBC/NTC examinations, 21,175 scored five credits and above, including English Language and Mathematics, which represents 75.772 per cent of the candidates.

She said examination malpractice was reduced drastically this year due to the quality assurance mechanisms put in place by the board, adding that 250 candidates were found be involved in the malpractice compared to 603 recorded last year.

She said a total of 32,541 candidates registered for the examination in 1,583 centres.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet the (Contested) New King of the Zulus
Southern Africa to See Shorter Queues as Kazungula Bridge Opens
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Gold Theft in Zimbabwe - a Huge Problem But Is It Getting Worse?
Cameroonian Women Go Back to Their Roots With Natural Afro Styles
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.