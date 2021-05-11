Nigeria: NABTEB Releases 2020 November/December Exams Results

The National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB) has released the 2020 November/December examination results. The Registrar of the board, Prof. Ifeoma Isiugo-Abanihe, disclosed this in Benin, Edo State capital, on Monday.

She said out of the 32,336 candidates that sat for the NBC/NTC examinations, 21,175 scored five credits and above, including English Language and Mathematics, which represents 75.772 per cent of the candidates.

She said examination malpractice was reduced drastically this year due to the quality assurance mechanisms put in place by the board, adding that 250 candidates were found be involved in the malpractice compared to 603 recorded last year.

She said a total of 32,541 candidates registered for the examination in 1,583 centres.