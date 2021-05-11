Nigeria: Insecurity - General Abdulsalami Denies Link With Bandits, Terrorist Groups

A Former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd), has denied having any link with armed bandits and any other terrorist group in Niger State.

A statement issued in Minna and signed by his media aide, Dr Yakubu Suleiman, claimed that some selected online media had linked him to a purported arrested helicopter supplying food and weapons to bandits in parts of the state.

The general, who described such reports as "false, unfounded, and fake news", dissociated himself from what he called "a heinous crime that is unbecoming of any patriotic citizen."

He said he could have ordinarily ignored such spurious reports but had to set the record straight.

"This kind of fake news has the potential of aggravating the already tensed security situation in the country and should not be condoned," he said.

He urged Nigerians to continue to work and pray for enduring peace in Nigeria, adding that no nation can attain greatness without peace and security of lives and property.