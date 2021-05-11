Nigeria: Insecurity - General Abdulsalami Denies Link With Bandits, Terrorist Groups

11 May 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Romoke W. Ahmad

A Former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd), has denied having any link with armed bandits and any other terrorist group in Niger State.

A statement issued in Minna and signed by his media aide, Dr Yakubu Suleiman, claimed that some selected online media had linked him to a purported arrested helicopter supplying food and weapons to bandits in parts of the state.

The general, who described such reports as "false, unfounded, and fake news", dissociated himself from what he called "a heinous crime that is unbecoming of any patriotic citizen."

He said he could have ordinarily ignored such spurious reports but had to set the record straight.

"This kind of fake news has the potential of aggravating the already tensed security situation in the country and should not be condoned," he said.

He urged Nigerians to continue to work and pray for enduring peace in Nigeria, adding that no nation can attain greatness without peace and security of lives and property.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet the (Contested) New King of the Zulus
Southern Africa to See Shorter Queues as Kazungula Bridge Opens
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Gold Theft in Zimbabwe - a Huge Problem But Is It Getting Worse?
Cameroonian Women Go Back to Their Roots With Natural Afro Styles
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.