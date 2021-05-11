West Africa: ECOWAS Fixes Covid-19 Tests At U.S.$50

11 May 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abbas Jimoh

The Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government has fixed the cost of COVID-19 testing, whether PCR or otherwise, at $50 at all points of entry from May 17, 2021.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation and Chairman, Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, said this in Abuja yesterday at the briefing of the committee.

He said this was part of measures to ease travel and trade among ECOWAS members' citizens traveling within the sub-region.

He said some returning foreign passengers were violating the mandatory quarantine requirement under the travel advisory protocol by escaping from the quarantine facilities.

Mustapha said the PSC continued to watch with focus and concern the unprecedented rising cases of infection and fatalities caused by variants of concern in a number of jurisdictions around the world.

Executive Director, National Primary Health Care Development Agency, Faisal Shuaib, said the Federal Government had approved the approved the commencement of the second dose administration of the Oxford/Astrazeneca vaccine in all states and the FCT.

He urged Nigerians to continue to cooperate with vaccinators.

He said the government would ensure that only safe and efficacious vaccines were supplied for all phases of the vaccination campaign in the country.

The Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, urged Nigerians to prevent another wave of COVID-19 in the country.

"As we celebrate the sallah days ahead, let us remember this warning and ensure that we avoid all situations that tempt us to forget COVID-19 preventive measures and life-saving non-pharmaceutical measures.

"Above all, we must keep our elderly and vulnerable populations safe, by encouraging them to stay indoors and avoid crowded places, wear their facemasks, ensure physical distancing and observe appropriate hand hygiene. This is good advice for everyone else," Ehanire said.

