Gambia Records 4 New Covid-19 Cases

The Gambia has on Monday 10th May 2021 registered four new cases of the coronavirus, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases ever confirmed in the country to five thousand, nine hundred and twenty-nine.

50% tested due to reasons of travelling, while 50% were ill seeking healthcare due to suspicion of COVID-19. The median age of the new cases is 23.

No new COVID-19-related death was registered, bringing the total number of deaths since March 2020 to one hundred and seventy-five.

This is the 309th national situation report since the confirmation of the first case of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in The Gambia, on the 16th March 2020. The Gambia currently has no one in hotel quarantine, but has one hundred and fifty-six active cases.

Modou Njai, the Director of Health Promotion and Education at the Ministry of Health, said a total of three hundred and seventy new laboratory test results were received from the National Public Health Lab and the Medical Research Council.

Of these, Njai sad four new samples tested positive, representing a 1.1% positivity test rate.

One COVID-19 patient was newly discharged from a treatment centre, while 50 got discharged at least 10 days from the day they tested positive, but evaded institutional isolation.

Director Njai said one COVID-19 patient is currently on oxygen therapy.

Forty-two new clients received Psychological First Aid (PFA) Services provided by the Ministry of Health, DSW, and Paradise Foundation, thus bringing the number of clients attended to 1747 since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic as of 6th May 2020.