Gambia: Update - 22,833 People Vaccinated Against Covid-19

Health authorities have over the weekend indicated that twenty-two thousand, eight hundred and thirty-three (22,833) people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 as of 27th April 2021.

So far, two thousand, four hundred and twenty-eight (2,428) Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDT) were conducted at the Airport for travelers as of 3rd May 2021.

Of these, they indicated only two tested positive so far for both RDT and PCR, but were treated and discharged.

The Covax vaccine in town caters for only 20% of the population throughout the country. The allocation according to the Ministry of Health will be able to vaccinate all aged 41 years and above including priority groups summing up to 487, 780 based on projected population census 2013.

Meanwhile, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Monday 26th April 2021 was five thousand, eight hundred and fifty-seven. The total number of deaths rose to one hundred and seventy-three.

The Gambia currently has no one in hotel quarantine, but has two hundred and three (203) active cases.

Over the weekend, no new COVID-19-related death was registered, bringing the total number of deaths since March 2020 to one hundred and seventy-five. Only one COVID-19 patient is currently on oxygen therapy.