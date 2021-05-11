Gambia: 'National Health Insurance Bill Seeks to Fulfill Right to Health Care Services' Says Minister Samateh

10 May 2021
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Kebba Af Touray

The Minister of Health, Dr. Ahmad Lamin Samateh, has told lawmakers in Banjul that the National Health Insurance Bill (NHIB) 2020, seeks to protect, promote and fulfill the right to health care services.

Minister Samateh said this on Monday before the joint committee on Health, Public Enterprise Committee and Finance and Public Account Committee during a meeting on the aforesaid bill.

He said right to health care is a fundamental human right recognised under the international covenant on economic, social and cultural rights, as well as other regional and international instruments which the Gambia is a party.

Samateh informed the committee members that the Gambia Government initiated the introduction of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), with a view to achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

The scheme, he said, is expected to benefit the population by eliminating or reducing out of pocket expenditure on health (24 percent NHA, 2017), providing financial risk protection, increasing access to quality health care services, and providing the overall health system for better service delivery. He said health financing- the raising or collection of revenue to pay for the operation of a health system- is one of the pillars of the health system.

"It is a key determinant of health system performance in terms of quality, efficiency and quality. It has three functions, namely, revenue collection from various sources, polling of funds and spreading of risk across larger population groups, allocation of funds to purchase services from public and private providers of health care," he said.

Minister Samateh disclosed that 60 percent of the total health funding comes from donors (international health development partners), raising challenges of sustainability and predictability of funding to the sector.

He added that cost of providing health care continues to rise due to increasing demand, changes in diagnostic and therapeutic technologies, inflation and currency fluctuations.

"Although there are impressive revenue collection systems in place by the GRA and opportunity for progressive economic development through local government and civil service reforms, and attracting investment in the private sector, funding to the health sector, is still below the Abuja declaration of 15 percent of annual budget allocations," he said.

Samateh said section 216(4) of the Bill states that the State shall endeavor to facilitate equal access to clean and safe water, adequate health and medical services, habitable shelter, sufficient food and security to all people.

He said for this to be fulfilled, the 2016 and 2017 National Health Accounts Survey recommended that the Gambia needs to address high levels of out of pocket expenditure in order to protect households against financial risk by devising prepayment mechanism such as National and Social Health Insurance Scheme.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet the (Contested) New King of the Zulus
Kazungula Bridge Means Shorter Queues for Southern Africa
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Gold Theft in Zimbabwe - a Huge Problem But Is It Getting Worse?
Cameroonian Women Go Back to Their Roots With Natural Afro Styles
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.