Gambia: Police Investigating Alleged Fraudulent Transactions By GRA Staff

The Spokesperson of the Gambia Police Force Superintendent Lamin Njie has over the weekend informed this medium that the police have commenced investigation into alleged fraudulent transactions by a staff of the Gambia Revenue Authority (GRA).

"Investigation into the matter of alleged fraudulent transactions by Mr. Bai Nyass, a staff of the Gambia Revenue Authority (GRA), is in progress," said PRO Njie.

Superintendent Njai said the Police Fraud Investigation Department is conducting an extensive probe into the matter.

"Preliminary investigations found no evidence linking to any crime committed by Mr. Bai Nyass," said Njie.

Superintendent Njie said evidence of financial transactions conducted by him on behalf of family members and businesses belonging to relatives have been discovered.

He said during the investigations, GRA also conducted a robust audit exercise which revealed no financial mismanagement link to his person.

Nonetheless, Njie said the police will continue with their investigations.

Health authorities have over the weekend indicated that twenty-two thousand, eight hundred and thirty-three (22,833) people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 as of 27th April 2021.

So far, two thousand, four hundred and twenty-eight (2,428) Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDT) were conducted at the Airport for travelers as of 3rd May 2021.

Of these, they indicated only two tested positive so far for both RDT and PCR, but were treated and discharged.

The Covax vaccine in town caters for only 20% of the population throughout the country. The allocation according to the Ministry of Health will be able to vaccinate all aged 41 years and above including priority groups summing up to 487, 780 based on projected population census 2013.

Meanwhile, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Monday 26th April 2021 was five thousand, eight hundred and fifty-seven. The total number of deaths rose to one hundred and seventy-three.

The Gambia currently has no one in hotel quarantine, but has two hundred and three (203) active cases.

Over the weekend, no new COVID-19-related death was registered, bringing the total number of deaths since March 2020 to one hundred and seventy-five. Only one COVID-19 patient is currently on oxygen therapy.