Gambia: Police Prosecute Two Women Arrested in Viral CCTV Video Footage

10 May 2021
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Hatab Nyang

Police prosecutors have diligently prosecuted and secured conviction in a case against Kumba Secka and Mai Baldeh, the police stated on its Facebook platform.

The two ladies were earlier arrested for shoplifting at a garment store in the Serrekunda market, the police added.

"They were subsequently sentenced as follows: Count 1: Conspiracy to commit felony contrary to section 368 of the Criminal Code Cap 10:01 vol III Laws of The Gambia 2009. Both ladies were sentenced to a fine of D25, 000.00 each, in default to serve imprisonment for six months. Count 2: Stealing Contrary to Section 252 of the Criminal Code Cap 10:01 Vol III Laws Of The Gambia 2009. Both ladies were sentenced to a fine of D25, 000.00 each, in default to serve imprisonment for six months. They were equally ordered to pay a compensation of D171, 695.00 to the complainant within a period of three months, in default to serve imprisonment for two years," the police stated.

