Gambia: Passengers Call On Government to Address Unregulated Transport Fares

10 May 2021
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Nelson Manneh & Mustapha Jallow

Passengers have over the weekend called on the government to engage the Gambia Transport Union and other players in the transport sector with a view to curbing the unregulated transport fares in the country.

Many passengers told these reporters that most commercial vehicles drivers have their own tariff and they used that tariff whenever there is scarcity of vehicles.

The Gambia Government early this year came up with a tariff, but it seems drivers have shunned that tariff and established their own.

Sirreh Sanneh, a resident of Coastal road, has called on the authorities to regulate the transport fares at the car parks especially the Serrekunda/Brikama car park. She said commercial drivers now take advantage of the COVID-19 and increases the fares anyhow they like.

Sanneh, who was paying D10 as fare from the Brikama car park to her home in coastal road, now finds it difficult to get access to vehicles.

"I sometimes pay D25 to D35 for vehicles to take me home. It's unfair," she said.

She said in the past days, she used to pay D25 or D20 to board a vehicle to coastal road. She described this act as "greediness" on the part of drivers.

Sanneh explained that whenever they ask drivers about the reason they increased fares, their responses were because of the hike in the price of fuel. She therefore called on the authorities to urgently look into this matter and address it as soon as possible.

Adama Saidykah, a resident of coastal road, also lamented the same. She said the conduct of drivers was affecting their lives.

"This is illegal. A driver cannot increase fares without the authority's approval to do so," she said.

She called on both the transport union leaders and the Gambia Police Force to investigate the cause of the fares increment.

Momodou Camara, who drives an 18 passengers van, said the increment in fares is not their fault. He said the government always increases fuel prices whenever they feel like without engaging them.

"There is no price control in all sectors that is why we as drivers are using our own vehicles to exploit the passengers. If the authorities want to stop the exploitation, let there be price control across," he said.

Mr. Camara said in the markets too, there is no price control as vendors sell their good anyhow. Therefore, he said drivers will also continue to charge passengers any amount they deem fit.

Other drivers also shared similar remarks and blamed the government for not taking the lead in regulating all sectors.

Before going to press the president of the Gambia Transport Union was contacted, but he could not be reach for comment.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet the (Contested) New King of the Zulus
Southern Africa to See Shorter Queues as Kazungula Bridge Opens
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Gold Theft in Zimbabwe - a Huge Problem But Is It Getting Worse?
Cameroonian Women Go Back to Their Roots With Natural Afro Styles
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.