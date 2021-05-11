Nigeria: Buhari Congratulates Designer of National Flag At 85

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Michael Taiwo Akinkunmi, OFR, on his 85th birthday.

President Buhari, in a statement on Monday by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, joined family members and friends to celebrate with designer of the national flag, whose creativity and patriotism, he said, remain remarkable.

Buhari said Akinkunmi, who is an honorary Life Presidential Adviser, upholds the values that every citizen should emulate for nation building, which include humility, selflessness, integrity and a keen interest in seeking greater good for country and humanity.

He prayed that God will grant the octogenarian and retired civil servant longer life, good health and strength to keep serving the nation he loves so much.