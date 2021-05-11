Mauritania/Tunisia: 2022 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup Qualifiers - Tunisia Drawn With Mauritania in 1st Round

Tunis/Tunisia — The draw for the qualifications the 2022 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup in Costa Rica made Monday at the headquarters of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) in Cairo pit Tunisia against Mauritania's in the first round.

In case of qualification for the second round, the Tunisians will face Ghana.

40 teams will take part in these qualifiers in five rounds (two legs), a new record of participation.

Africa will be represented by two teams at the next U-20 Women's World Cup in Costa Rica in 2022.

1st round draw:

Djibouti - Eritrea

South Sudan - Rwanda

Eswatini - Mozambique

Mauritania - Tunisia

Niger - Benin

Togo - Mali

DR Congo - Sao Tome

Equatorial Guinea - Central African Republic.