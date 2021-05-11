Liberia: NEC Host Emergency IPCC Meeting

The National Elections Commission, (NEC), Friday hosted a one-day emergency Inter Party Consultative Committee, IPCC, meeting with representatives of the United Nations Development Program, UNDP, Assessment Team to Liberia, and Registered Political Parties in Liberia.

The IPCC meeting, requested by the two-person UNDP Assessment Team to Liberia focused on political parties' recommendation to strengthening their institutions and their role in ensuring Gender and Women political participation and integration and train of youth within their parties.During the meeting,

representatives of political parties spoke about the need to setup a secretariat to coordinate all of their activities. They further emphasized the need for external donor support for capacity building and funding to enhance execution of their platforms throughout the country.

Executive Members from more than 15 registered political parties, alliances and coalitions, attended the meeting with the delegation and the board of commissioners.