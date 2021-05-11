Nigeria: Lagos Govt Serves Quit Notice On Occupants Under Iganmu Bridge

The action is based on an 'Executive Order' on traffic and sanitation given by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu

The Lagos State Government on Monday issued an eviction notice to squatters and illegal occupants at Iganmu Under Bridge.

Gboyega Akosile, the Chief Press Secretary to the Lagos State governor, disclosed this via his Twitter handle.

According to the official, a three-day quit notice was served on the occupants on Monday and expires on Thursday, with enforcement to follow.

A removal notice was also served on all abandoned trucks in the area.

The action is based on an 'Executive Order' on traffic and sanitation given by the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Mr Akosile wrote, adding that Shola Jejeloye, the head of the Lagos Taskforce led the operation.

"The Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences Unit (Taskforce) today served squatters at Iganmu Under Bridge (Whitesand) a 3 - day Removal Notice of all illegal structures, trucks and vehicles in the area.

"The Chairman of the Agency, CSP Shola Jejeloye, advised the owners of the illegal structures, abandoned trucks and shanties to immediately remove them as well as vacate the area within the stipulated date given to them by the State Government."

This action follows an announcement by Mr Sanwo-Olu to demolish shanties and eradicate motorcycles and tricycles from Lagos to curb crime in the state.

The governor, during a Security Townhall Meeting at the state secretariat, declared zero tolerance for environmental abuse, illegal and indiscriminate dumping of refuse and defacing the environment.

Mr Akosile said the 'Quit and Removal Notice' became necessary in view of the rising incidences of traffic robberies around Iganmu and environmental nuisance caused by the squatters in the area.

Mr Jejeloye, a Superintendent of Police, who led the operation, appealed to traders, mechanics, and other squatters living under the bridge to vacate the premises before the three-day period elapses.

"The Chairman noted that (the) government is worried by the squalid environment and that it is serving as hideouts for criminals, who daily dispossess road users of their valuables every now and then, adding that the present nature of the environment allow criminals to escape police arrest."

Mr Jejeloye said if there would a reduction in traffic robberies around Ijora and Apapa axes, the government needs to remove every bottleneck including shanties that serve as hideouts for criminals.

He also warned owners of abandoned trucks and vehicles, shanties, containers and kiosks under the Iganmu bridge to remove them from the area before Thursday.