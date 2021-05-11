Zimbabwe: Private Sector Builds Flats in Aspindale

11 May 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Precious Manomano

Property developer Aspindale Park has been commended for pressing on with the second phase of its housing project at Aspire Heights Flats in Harare that are scheduled for completion soon.

Aspindale Park has 1 200 residential stands ranging from 200 to 350 square metres plus the area set aside for blocks of flats and a commercial zone for the supermarket and shops needed by the suburb's residents.

In a speech read on his behalf, the Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution in Harare Metropolitan province, Senator Oliver Chidawu, said the flats are a welcome development.

"I am delighted to note that Aspire Heights intends to increase the density by constructing upwards adopting a four storey design. The development will not only ensure compatibility and complementarily with the existing Aspindale Park development but will complement the Government's trust of building upwards as space becomes a scarce commodity.

"The proposed development will follow the Zimbabwe Human Settlement Policy on densification which recommends that at least 40 percent of land for housing development should be reserved for the construction of flats

"I wish to commend the developers for adopting this strategy which is in sync with our national policy so Henkik Investments will definitely complement the Government's efforts to decrease the housing backlog,"he said.

A legal officer with the Henkik Investments Mr Joseph Razunguzwa said they said they are working to ensure that the Aspire fats are completed as soon as possible.

"We started the project last year in October 2020. We serviced the area and sold 1 200 residential stands to individuals and several commercial stands, one of which now encompass a state of the art supermarket and shopping centre which now serves as the main shopping centre in Aspindale Park and the surrounding area.

"Covid-19 also affected our businesses because paper work to process our structures was very slow," he said.

Aspire Heights comprises two-bedroom apartments.

The building is in Apindale Park, corner Kambuzuma and High Glen Roads.

Aspindale Park has a number payment plans ranging from one to five years. Potential customers can also get mortgages from their banks to purchase houses under the development project

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet the (Contested) New King of the Zulus
Southern Africa to See Shorter Queues as Kazungula Bridge Opens
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Gold Theft in Zimbabwe - a Huge Problem But Is It Getting Worse?
Cameroonian Women Go Back to Their Roots With Natural Afro Styles
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.