Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

Twelve patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out in past three days at Quarantine Centers in Gash Barka, Central and Southern Regions.

Out of these, seven patients are from a Quarantine Center in Om-Hajer, Gash Barka Region. Three patients are from Quarantine Centers in Asmara, Central Region. The last two patients are from Quarantine Centers in Mendefera (1), and Areza (1); Southern Region.

On the other hand, eleven patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in the Central (8), and Northern Red Sea (3), Regions have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities.

The total number of recovered patients to-date has accordingly risen to 3613 while the number of deaths is 12.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to-date has increased to 3754.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

10 May 2021