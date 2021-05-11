South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize Confirms Total of 1,597,724 Cases of Covid-19

press release

As of today the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases identified in South Africa is 1 597 724.

Today, 90 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 14, Free State 0, Gauteng 5, Kwa-Zulu Natal 0, Limpopo 0, Mpumalanga 6, North West 33, Northern Cape 13 and Western Cape 19 which brings the total to 54 825 deaths.

We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased patients.

The cumulative recoveries now stand at 1 517 350, representing a recovery rate of 95%.

Vaccination Rollout

The number of Health Care Workers Vaccinated under the Sisonke Protocol to date remains 395 230.