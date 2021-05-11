Nigeria: Attempt to Burgle President's Chief of Staff's Residence Foiled

11 May 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By Deji Elumoye

Security agents yesterday foiled an attempt by suspected armed men to invade the residence of the Chief of Staff (CoS) to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari within the precincts of Aso Rock in Abuja, yesterday morning.

This is just as the CoS said the attempt to burgle his residence was nothing to worry about, describing it as foolish.

The armed robbers were said to have invaded the residence of the CoS, whose house is on the street next to the Presidential Villa, as early as 3 am but they were said to have been repelled by security men on duty.

It was not immediately clear whether or not valuable documents were carted away by the intruders before being chased away by security agents.

Although Gambari was given an official residence at the highly fortified Defence House in Abuja, he has not been living there since his appointment last year.

He was said to have preferred to live around Aso Rock and be close to his principal, the President.

Attempts to speak with the CoS on the issue did not materialise as he neither picked calls nor respond to text messages as at press time yesterday night.

The presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, when also contacted on the issue, however, confirmed that there was actually an attempt to burgle Gambari's official quarters.

His words: "The Chief of Staff, Prof Ibrahim Gambari has confirmed that there 'was a foolish attempt' to burgle his residence at 3:00 am this morning but it turned out to be unsuccessful.

"Prof. Gambari, whose house is on a street next to the Villa has assured that there is nothing to worry about from the incident"

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet the (Contested) New King of the Zulus
Southern Africa to See Shorter Queues as Kazungula Bridge Opens
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Gold Theft in Zimbabwe - a Huge Problem But Is It Getting Worse?
Cameroonian Women Go Back to Their Roots With Natural Afro Styles
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.