South Africa: Georgia Offer Boks Some Needed Preparation Before Lions Series

10 May 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Craig Ray

Georgia will have the honour of being the first team to clash against the 2019 world champion Springboks since that famous night in Yokohama 18 months ago.

There is sure to never be another British & Irish Lions series like the 2021 tour to South Africa, thanks to the hurdles Covid-19 has placed in front of it.

The fact that the Springboks will play their first match in 19 months just weeks before they face the British & Lions in the first Test, underlines what a fraught time it has been for rugby, sport in general and the world at large.

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber, who was appointed in early 2020, faced the very real prospect of taking charge of his first Test as head coach against the 2021 Lions. It was a challenge he was willing to accept, but he'll be more comfortable knowing that Georgia will offer an opportunity to dust away some of the cobwebs.

SA Rugby confirmed on Monday that Georgia, a team ranked higher than current Six Nations' perennial wooden spoonists Italy, will tour South Africa for two Tests in July.

There will naturally be some question marks about whether Georgia are suitable opponents before...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

