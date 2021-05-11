Nigeria: Covid-19 - Nigeria Records 49 New Infections On Monday

The number of deaths from the virus has declined recently with only four deaths recorded in the last 26 days.

Nigeria on Monday recorded 49 new cases of the COVID-19 virus, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 165,468.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Monday.

The public health agency noted that the 49 new cases were reported from three states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

It said FCT topped the list with 27 infections, followed by Lagos, Enugu and Oyo with 11, eight and three cases respectively.

According to the update, no new death was recorded from the virus which has already claimed 2,065 lives in the country.

A breakdown of the data shows that 21 people were discharged on Monday after testing negative for the virus. This brings the total number of discharged persons after treatment to 156,318.

Meanwhile, Nigeria has said the second dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines would soon be administered on eligible men and women who have received their first shots.

The country has, so far, received about 4.1 million doses of the vaccine.