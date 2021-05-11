Nigeria: Covid-19 - Nigeria Records 49 New Infections On Monday

11 May 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Nike Adebowale

The number of deaths from the virus has declined recently with only four deaths recorded in the last 26 days.

Nigeria on Monday recorded 49 new cases of the COVID-19 virus, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 165,468.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Monday.

The public health agency noted that the 49 new cases were reported from three states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

It said FCT topped the list with 27 infections, followed by Lagos, Enugu and Oyo with 11, eight and three cases respectively.

According to the update, no new death was recorded from the virus which has already claimed 2,065 lives in the country.

The number of deaths from the virus has declined recently with only four deaths recorded in the last 26 days.

A breakdown of the data shows that 21 people were discharged on Monday after testing negative for the virus. This brings the total number of discharged persons after treatment to 156,318.

Meanwhile, Nigeria has said the second dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines would soon be administered on eligible men and women who have received their first shots.

The country has, so far, received about 4.1 million doses of the vaccine.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet the (Contested) New King of the Zulus
Southern Africa to See Shorter Queues as Kazungula Bridge Opens
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Gold Theft in Zimbabwe - a Huge Problem But Is It Getting Worse?
Cameroonian Women Go Back to Their Roots With Natural Afro Styles
Ugandan Comedian Anne Kansiime Reveals Why Her Marriage Ended

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.