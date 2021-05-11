Liberia: Oxfam Pays UL Gender Students' Registration Fees

Oxfam in Liberia has announced a cheque of US$6,964.00 to pay gender students' registration fees, to facilitate two fundraising activities and to support in curricula review and the purchasing of few equipment for the Honors College of Gender Studies and Research at the University of Liberia (UL).

Launching the fundraiser for the construction of proposed facilities for the Honors College on Friday, 7 May on UL Capitol Hill Campus, Mr. Eugene Beleto, Oxfam Liberia Acting Country Representative said Oxfam is happy to join the efforts of UL and partners to be part of the fundraising program geared towards mobilizing resources for the construction of a college facility.

"So towards the effort of this new academic program, and on behalf of Oxfam in Liberia including its Executive Affiliate - OGB, and its Partner Affiliate - ODK with funding from the Danish Government (Danida), Oxfam has a cheque of $6,964.00 USD," Mr. Beleto said.

Mr. Beleto indicated that the US$6,964.00 cheque is intended to be used to pay gender students' registration fees, to facilitate two fundraising activities and to support in curricula review and the purchasing of few equipment for the college.

Mr. Beleto explained that Oxfam works with partners and other stakeholders to promote women's empowerment and gender equality, so that women can claim their rights and participate equally in decision making, promoting active citizenship to change policy and practices across cutting all Oxfam's areas of invention in Liberia.

According to Mr. Beleto, women in Liberia are still extremely affected by poverty and they are grossly underrepresented at all levels of politics, adding that gender - based violence is yet and a lot affecting them in common, including sexual assault and domestic violence.

"Today we are here to recognize the efforts of the college of Research and Gender Studies in Liberia and it is no doubt that you have contributed to the sustained growth of gender improvement in the country," he added.

Additionally, Mr. Beleto suggested that the Honors College of Research and Gender Studies of UL is an integral part of the university that must be supported to ensure that gender equity and women economic empowerment are not downplayed.

Oxfam's announcement of the US$6,964.00 cheque came over the weekend as the University of Liberia launched the first fundraiser for the construction of proposed facilities for the Honors College of Research and Gender Studies at the university.

The targeted facilities to be constructed are the academic complex, four faculty housing units to lodge those playing key roles in the college and students dormitories.

The project is estimated at a grand total of US$2.2m which is divided into four categories to include US$51,228 as general mobilization or materials needed for construction; US$1.6m for an academic complex; US$154,980 for faculty housing and US$340,116 for dormitories.

Mr. Amenjor Senegbah of the College of Engineering at the University of Liberia, said the proposed academic complex contains a ground floor and two floors up which have 14 offices, 16 classes, research laboratories, advocacy center, IT Center, eight bathrooms, two conference rooms, students' common room, teachers' lounge and two outstanding rooms for future use.

According to Mr. Senegbah, the proposed facilities also include two sets of students' dormitories for males and females which contain 15 rooms each, and that each of the rooms is designed to accommodate two students.

UL Vice President for Academic Affairs Prof. Dr. Moses Zinnah who represented UL President Rev. Dr. Julius Sarwolo Nelson said the Honors College of Gender Studies and Research is making a lot of impact already in terms of its vision.

"I know you will hear a lot about this college but I was reading just the name of this college itself and three things come to mind, that we are here to nurture and to train scholars and honors students," Dr. Zinnah said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Education Aid and Assistance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

For her part, Madam Benetta Joko Tarr, UL Vice President for Administration, serving as Guest Speaker said the vision of the Honors College is to create a platform for excellent academic education in interdisciplinary research and gender studies.

She said the college's goal is to empower students with research, knowledge and skills needed to solve critical national issues including gender equality and advocacy.

Mr. Del - Francis Wreh, Executive Director, Liberian Macroeconomic Policy Analysis Capacity Building Project (LIMPAC), Ministry of Finance, said, the Honors College is very critical, revealing that three of the honors graduates that are into the Civil Service Agency as Research Analysts are found to be far excellent when compared with those that were in the agency.

He assured the college of LIMPAC and Finance Minister Samuel Tweah's full support toward research, and further made a commitment for the payment of registration fees for 100 students who are supposed to enter the Honors College but are facing challenges with registration fees.