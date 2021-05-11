South Africa: Social Relief of Distress Grant - State Chooses Austerity Over the Welfare of Millions

10 May 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Courtney Hallink

The ANC government has said it cannot afford the continuation of the Social Relief of Distress (SRD) Grant. But the Constitution says the state must 'within its available resources' work to 'progressively realise' its duty to fulfil the constitutional right to social assistance. It is not a matter of financial ability but a matter of political will. The government continues to rely on loopholes and vague language to skirt its constitutional obligations.

The African National Congress (ANC) government has cut the Social Relief of Distress (SRD) Grant after 12 months of payments, leaving six million people without any form of cash assistance and with little warning.

In July 2020, Minister of Social Development Lindiwe Zulu stated that the government would consider introducing a Basic Income Grant following the end of the SRD Grant. A leaked ANC document stated that the proposed Basic Income Grant (BIG) would provide individuals aged 18-59 with R500 per month, R150 more than the SRD Grant.

The government extended the SRD Grant several times, with the last announcement about an extension in February 2021. Sassa received over nine million applications for the grant and issued just over six million grants each month.

