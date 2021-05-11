South Africa: Hey, Big Spenders, Watch Out! Nedbank Takes Aim at Consumerism in New Campaign

analysis

Nedbank has taken aim at consumerism in a campaign focused on affluent spendthrifts, who have outstanding debt of more than R600-billion. The financial group is bringing the campaign to our screens and the streets of 'Africa's richest square mile'.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

In a world obsessed with status, do you want a bank that takes your money - or takes your money seriously? That's the premise of a new hard-hitting Nedbank campaign comprising five films and a traffic-stopping display on Wednesday, 5 May along "Africa's richest square mile", delivering the message that a carefree attitude towards managing our money determines not only the present, but also the future.

The campaign builds on Nedbank's success in 2019 with "Money Secrets: it's time to talk about the hardest thing to talk about, money", which was shown as a powerful short film in 800 cinemas across the country, dealing with the money secrets people don't speak about, such as pyramid schemes, excessive shopping and bad cash-flow management. Said to be SA's "most talked about film of the year", the campaign highlighted a national dysfunctional relationship with money: 34 million South Africans live beyond our means; we're the...