Liberia: 'You Have Made Them Shame'

10 May 2021
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)

The Representative for District number three of Sinoe County, Matthew Zarzar said that the performance of president Weah within three years has proven his critics wrong.

He made the statement over the weekend in Juarzon, Sinoe county in a Town Hall meeting where president Weah is on a county tour.

Representative Zarzar said, "Mr. President, when you came here to camping, there were some people who told us that you could not make it. That you were not the right person for us to give this country to."

"But today, Mr. President, what you have done in three years, you have made them shame. Today, some of them do not have the face to look into our faces today."

Mr. Representative Zarzar said based on the level of work done by the president in three years, he has pledged his support to vote for him come 2023. "Mr. president, what you have done for the short time in three years, we have no decided to vote for you come 2023. We therefore want you to run," he added.

He described president Weah as a man who has emancipated Liberians. According to him, president Weah is a man of peace and true emancipator. "From what you have done, I described it as an emancipation. This is total emancipation," he said.

"What you have done in there years, many have not done it. 2023, we will be with you. We call on you. This is total emancipation for us."

