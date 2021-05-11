Zimbabwe: Chigumira Determined to Win Souls Through Music

Arts Reporter

Canadian-based Zimbabwean gospel musician, Minister Patience Chigumira, says she is determined to convert many souls to God through music.

In an interview on social media, Minister Chigumira talked about her newly released song called "My Salvation" which is a worship song meant to remind people to worship God in the face of situations.

"Music is my way of communicating with God intimately and I guide others to do the same," she said. "I find that there is a song for every situation in life."

Minister Chigumira developed a passion for music way back during her school days at St David's Girls High School. She indicated that her mission was to reach out to many people out there, worshipping and preaching the word of God. Minister Chigumira commenced his official launch of singles in 2018 which combined God's word with music.

"I'm going to talk about my new song that I have just released called 'My Salvation', in the song I'm magnifying the greatness of God in Jesus Christ through the power of the Holy Spirit by combining God's word with music.

"My mission is to go out there and bring people to worship and to the word."

Minister Chigumira grew up in a Christian background and she drew inspiration from the Bible to compose her songs.

"I grew up in a very Christian home. Both my parents are pastors. I grew up in a very supernatural environment. I saw a lot of demons being cast out. I saw a lot of miracles."

The song "My Salvation" is now found on YouTube and other online platforms.

Apart from this latest single, Minister Chigumira has other singles which include "You are Holy", "Ancient of Days" and "Makanaka."

She indicated that plans were afoot to release the videos of all the four songs as a "mni-series" entitled "Makanaka".

Minister Chigumira said living a sin-free life was the bedrock of the relationship with God. "Living a clean life before God is the foundation of any and every relationship with the God of Abraham," she said. "He requires complete loyalty to him and him alone. From this loyalty breathes faith, righteousness and the fear of God."

Minister Chigumira said her first marriage did not work as she suffered a myriad of challenges, but she has successfully remarried and has four children. "My family just broke apart," she said. "I didn't have a great relationship with my parents. Everything, it was just not right. I was suffering to a point where I finally said to God, "Okay, I'm ready to face these demons," because as much as I know that God is alive, that is just as much as the devil's kingdom is alive as well.

"But at this time, I started to seek God without fear. But knowing that there are definitely two sides. I started reading my Bible, and I started from Genesis. When I got to Exodus, that point where the Israelites are being rescued from Egypt and they're crossing the Red Sea, that just gripped my heart. And I was just like, how is it possible that we have forgotten how great our God is?"