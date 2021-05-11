Zimbabwe: Digital Inclusion Drive Accelerated

Government is accelerating its drive to extend digital inclusivity to marginalised communities in the country, launching its second Community Information Centre (CIC) in Masvingo Province.

The Containerised Village Information Centre (CVIC) initiative has made it possible for communities in underserved and unserved areas to access information and communication technologies (ICTs).

The Maranda Village Information Centre, which was launched yesterday, comes on the back of the Mashava CIC, which was commissioned last August.

Similar initiatives in the province include the Rutenga and Chikato CICs that have been launched in previous years.

Launching the latest CIC yesterday, Information Communication Technology and Courier Services Minister Jenfan Muswere, said Government is looking to increase initiatives to reduce the digital divide.

"Access to ICTs should no longer continue to be a preserve of those in urban areas. As Government, we remain resolute in our efforts to bridge the digital divide by ensuring that all citizens of the country have access to broadband connectivity, including for rural and low-income communities.

"A number of initiatives have been rolled out to increase access to ICTs among rural communities, thanks to the Universal Service Fund. I want to assure you that the Government will double its efforts in ensuring that access to ICTs continues to improve across the country," said Minister Muswere.

The digital inclusion initiative is in line with the National Development Strategy (NDS1) blueprint, which was launched by President Mnangagwa last November. The first phase of the NDS runs up to 2025, while the last one completes the circle in 2030.

And from a global perspective, the United Nations (UN) and the International Telecommunications Union (ITU), ICTs can help accelerate progress towards the attainment of each of the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The ICT Minister reiterated the need for localising digital content to ensure effective inclusivity.

"Digital inclusion is also dependant on the availability of content in local languages and dialects.

"The need for the development of local content cannot therefore, be overemphasised if CICs are to make the desired impact among the communities in which they are deployed," he said.

"Like I have always done everywhere we have commissioned a CIC, I call upon the local community of Maranda to start identifying local content that could be digitised and be made available through the Internet for the benefit of the local community."

Addressing the same event, the Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Masvingo Province Ezra Chadzamira, said the province was thankful for the continued initiatives.

"You have connected schools, set up base stations (atinodana kuti mabooster), trained members of the community in basic computer skills, and provided laptops to schools in this province.

"The people of Masvingo Province, thank you for that Honourable Minister. As responsible citizens, we will ensure that the facilities you have availed will not be abused or vandalised," said Minister Chadzamira.

Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz) director-general Dr Gift Machengete, highlighted other initiatives that the regulator is implementing in the province.

"Zeroing in on Masvingo Province, the authority has erected three shared base station towers in Malipati and Pahlela and Nemashakwe. The Province boasts of 17 Community Information Centres courtesy of Potraz, four of which are containerised units, while eleven were set up at Post Offices. The other three containerised units are in Bikita, Rutenga and Chiredzi," said Dr Machengete.

"A staggering 2267 people have received free training in basic computer skills at the five centres with operational training facilities that is Chikato, Chiredzi, Jerera, Mashava and Mpandawana CICs. The four containerised units are all equipped with training facilities and this will certainly see an increase in these training figures."