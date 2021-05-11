Zimbabwe: Developments in Japan Worry Gonye

Senior Sports Reporter

IT appears uncertainty has once again surrounded the staging for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games following the spike of Covid-19 infections in Japan of late.

Opposition against the Games has been exploding inside, and outside, Japan.

Yesterday, Zimbabwe Olympic Committee president, Thabani Gonye, said the developments in Japan were a concern.

"We all know that the Covid-19 pandemic is an unprecedented phenomenon that has caused devastation to human kind for over a year now," he said.

"Any spike in cases, in any part of the world be it here at home, in India or Japan, is a great concern to all of us.

"We want to believe that the latest increases in cases will be managed before the Games.

"They have done so previously and people of Japan can do it again."

Gonye, who is also Team Zimbabwe's chef de mission to the Games, said they remain guided by the International Olympic Committee.

"We take a cue from the IOC and our Government that is encouraging vaccinations, as part of the immunisation programme," he said.

"The health and safety of our athletes is top priority.

"We believe the guidance, and decisions we get from the IOC and Tokyo 2020, is to ensure safest and secure Games for the athletes, officials, the people of Japan and visitors for the Games.

"We have been living with the pandemic for over a year now and Covid-19 is not going away anytime soon.

"We need to ensure that our athletes remain very vigilant, observing all the protocols we have been practicing.

"Washing of hands, sanitising, social distancing, masking up and observing national government lock down guidelines.

"Life can't remain at a standstill we have to adapt to the new normal."

Asked if pulling out of the Games was an option, Gonye said, for now, preparations should continue with the expectation the show will go ahead as per schedule.

"Our preparations are geared towards full participation of Team Zimbabwe at Tokyo 2020," he said.

"Withdrawal is not one of the options on the table at the moment.

"Participating at the Olympic Games is an opportunity of a lifetime, for athletes, and we need to ensure their dreams are realised.

"We all accept that Covid-19 has had physical, and psychological effects, in our lives.

"When athletes train, and prepare for competition, they do so to be both physically, and mentally ready, to compete under any conditions."