Malawi: NEC Member Believes Court Injunctions Will Bring Order in DPP

Deputy director of political affairs in the opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), Frederic Billy Malata that getting court injunction against the party's presidential aspirants as well as Secretary General Grelzedar Jeffrey if semblance of order has to return in the party.

Malata told Nyasa Times on Monday that a court injunction against Jeffrey will be to force her to stepdown.

In a phone interview, Malata said court injunctions will not only to bring sanity in the party but will also bring respect to the former ruling party as well as its party president Peter Mutharika.

"These presidential aspirants are acting as if the party's presidency is vacant. No, we still have a president and that's Mutharika. They are the ones bringing confusion in the party," he said.

Apart from that, Malata said he will get another court injunction of forcing the National Executive Committee (NEC) to hold for a meeting where they will call for a convention.

Some quarters within DPP have told Nyasa Times that the former Reserve Bank Governor Dalitso Kabambe, who is also one of the presidential aspirants, is behind the whole plan.

"Malata has been sent by Kabambe who is afraid," claimed one of the aspirants. "He knows that he will not win the elections at the convention. Apart from that, all the delegates are against him."

However, Malata dismissed this saying "I am doing this because I love the party, nothing to do with Kabambe."

Kabambe said he has no knowledge regarding the matter.

"People should stop dragging me in their mud really. If Malata is doing something it is his right, it has nothing to do with me," said Kabambe.