Tanzania: All Major Indices Remain On Upward Trend in May

BOTH of the major indices were on the green during the first week of May, which ended on 07th May 2021.

The Tanzania Share Index (TSI) and the All Share Index (DSEI) both gained 21.05 points and 33.11 points respectively. This is due to a rise in the market capitalization, where the domestic market cap rose by 0.6 to a total of TZS 9,304.41bln ($4.03bln) while the total market cap rose by 1.76 to a total of TZS 15,894.87bln ($6.88bln).

The biggest gainers that influenced the movement during the week were Twiga Cement (TPCC) which moved up by a staggering 12 and DSE which gained 5.45. Twiga has moved up after weeks of a long stalemate where bids and offers were above the official closing price. The counter opened the week at a price of 2,500/- and closed the week at 2,800/-.

DSE gained on its price despite reporting bitter quarterly results compared to a similar quarter last year and the immediate previous quarter. DSE reported a 15.9 decline in profits compared to quarter one of 2020 as a result of lowered transaction fees and CSD fees by 64 and 34. This is a result of a significant downfall in market activities between the two quarters.

The total revenue of the Exchange was down 11.3 despite a 14 and 24 rise in listing fees and investment income respectively. Collectively, listing fees and investment income accounted for 81 of the Exchange's total revenue during the quarter.

About 85 of the listing fees originates from the outstanding listed Treasury bonds while about 78 of the Exchange's total assets are in term deposits and Treasury bonds and are the sources of the investment income. The rise of Twiga and DSE were enough to by far offset the downslide on the Tanga Cement counter which dropped by 2.5 to a price of 390/-.

Tanga cement is already 22 since the beginning of the year as the cement manufacturer maintains a loss making status. From the cross listed board, KCB Bank was the biggest gainer after climbing by 5.81 while East African Breweries (EABL) and Jubilee Holdings (JHL) followed suit by 2.21 and 2.52 respectively.

National Media Group (NMG) chose a different path after losing 4.29 from its price. The total equity turnover took a beating and was 89.3 less compared to the previous week. The total equity turnover for the week amounted to TZS 337.96mln ($0.15mln) while the volume of shares traded also fell by 79.3 to a total of 306,667 shares, traded in 178 deals.

The top mover for the week was TBL after a prearranged block transaction of 40,001 shares on Wednesday, which involved local buyers and foreign sellers. TBL accounted for 59.3 of the total equity turnover realized during the week after moving a total of 40,051, realizing a weighted average price of 5,007/-.

TBL was followed by CRDB and TPCC which accounted for 13.8 and 11.2 of the total equity turnover. DSE came in fourth with 7 of the turnover.

Foreign investors were net sellers during the week as local investors dominated the market on a net basis. Foreign investors accounted for 64.62 of the total divestments while locals accounted for 91.48 of the total investments. The net foreign outflow at the end of the week amounted to $0.082mln.

Market, Bills and Bond

The Interbank Cash Market (IBCM) slightly scaled down activities during the week under review after the turnover dropped by 12.5 to a total of TZS 21bln ($9.09mln). Volatility on the interbank rate persisted as the rate rose by 50bps back to 4, similar to the week before last.

Despite an oversubscription, prices on the 10 years Treasury bond auction went down leading to a yield higher than the coupon rate. The offer size from the Bank of Tanzania stood at TZS 107bln ($46.32mln) while the tender size form the public amounted to TZS 146.65bln ($63.49mln) from 49 bids, marking an oversubscription rate of 37.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Stock Markets By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Bank of Tanzania accepted a total of 23 bids worth the offer size of TZS 107bln ($46.32mln) leaving TZS 39.65bln ($17.17mln) on the table. The weighted average coupon yield went up by 4.12bps to settle at 10.1087.

Currency Market

The value of transactions on the Interbank Foreign Exchange Market (IFEM) went up by 29.7 to a total of $4.67mln compared to $3.6mln traded during the previous week.

The shilling remained resilient against the greenback, with a slight appreciation by 2 pips. The weighted average exchange rate at the end of the week stood at TZS 2,309.94/USD.