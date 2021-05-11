Gambia: Team Iftar Provides Iftar for Masjids, Others

Team Iftar Charity Foundation, a registered charity organization established in April 2018 with the intention of providing street Iftar during Ramadan at different locations particularly for the poor and needy as well as those far away from their home during fast breaking times recently provided Iftar for Masjids and streets.

Haji Camara, vice president of the foundation said over the years they were able to expand beyond their initial objectives into bigger projects by raising funds for a patient who had rheumatic heart disease. He said, the patient was able to receive treatment and is now recovering.

He added that they also helped a cancer patient but unfortunately he was not cured and passed away a few months ago.

Camara further explained that they have also supported flood victims financially.

According to him, on a daily basis they provide Iftar for 300 people. He said they aim to provide for more people in years to come.

He called on those who can, to support the charitable organisation so that they can provide for more people.