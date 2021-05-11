Gambia: Falcons Lead Division One League Promotion Race

Falcons are currently leading The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division One League promotion race following their stunning performance in the country's second tier campaign.

The Abuko based-outfit are topping the country's second division league with 38 points in eighteen league tie, while Samger is second with 36 points after eighteen league matches.

The duo will be scuffling to maintain their wining form in the league to keep their first division league promotion ambitions.

Jarra West and Second Infantry Battalion are battling for survival in the country's second division league after their woeful performance in the league campaign.

The Jarra West based-club and the Farafenni soldiers must win their remaining league outings to keep their hopes of staying in the country's second tier for another season.